Lunch Special
Monday - Friday 11am - 3pm
Lunch special starting at $12.95. Served with Crispy Spring Roll & peanut dressing Salad
*Online ordering available only during Lunch Special Hour
Step 1: Select your Dish
- Thai Fried Rice
- Basil Fried Rice
- Pad Kee Mao
- Pad See Eew
- Kua Kai
- Red Curry
Step 2: Choose your protein
- Chicken
- Tofu
- Vegetable
- Beef (+$2)
Step 3: Place your order
Call us at (281) 758-5033
or place your order online.
*Online ordering available only during Lunch Special Hour
(11am - 3pm)