🎶 Live Music Every Friday & Saturday 6:30-8:30pm
Happy Hour Everyday from 3-7pm
Lunch Special Mon-Fri 11am-3pm
  • Home
  • /
  • Shrimp Paradise

Shrimp Paradise

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
1
Steamed shrimp paired with Thai rice noodles, vegetables, and our spicy seafood dipping sauce **contains peanut**