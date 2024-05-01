WE ARE OPEN 🎉
Silk N Spice Silk N Spice
All Day Menu
Appetizer
- Chicken Crispy Spring Roll$8.95
Stuffed with seasoned chicken and vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce
- Vegetable Crispy Spring Roll$8.45
Stuffed with seasoned vegetables and glass noodles, served with sweet and sour sauce
- Thai Delight Wings$11.95
Choose from flavors: Basil Sauce, Larb, or Sweet and Sour
- Chicken Dumplings Bites$9.95
Homemade steamed grounded chicken, pea, carrot, in wonton wrappers. Served with sweet chili vinaigrette soy sauce
- Homestyle Shrimp Rolls$10.95
Shrimp, imitation crab, and scallion wrapped in spring roll skin, deep-fried, served with sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken Satay n Grilled Bread$11.95
Thin-sliced, marinated, grilled chicken skewered, served with grilled bread, cucumber salad, and house peanut sauce
- Golden Crisp Crab Puffs$9.95
Imitation crab meat combined with cream cheese, wrapped in wonton wrappers, served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Chicken Wonton$8.95
Homemade crispy ground chicken, mushroom, cilantro in wonton wrappers, served with sweet chili vinaigrette soy sauce
- Crunch Mini Crab$10.95
Season crispy mini crab served with sweet and sour sauce
Salad
- Chicken Rama Salad$17.95
Marinated grilled chicken served with spring mix and peanut dressing.
- Yum Talay$19.95
Mixed seafood with lime juice, scallions, onion, tomato, cilantro, lettuce, with an authentic hot and sour Thai sauce.
- Larb Salad Delight$14.95
Ground chicken with lime juice, chili, onion, basil, mint, lettuce, roasted rice powder & cilantro.
- Nam Tok Beef Waterfall Salad$20.95
grilled beef, red onion, scallion, mint, roasted rice powder, chili power in lime sauce
Soup
- Tom Kha Gai (Chicken)$8.75+
Chicken: A blend of coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms and tomato. Available in small and large sizes.
- Tom Yum Goong (Shrimp)$10.95+
Shrimp: A blend of lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms and tomato. Available in small and large sizes.
- Tom Yum Talay (Seafood)$22.95
Seafood: Blend of lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms and tomato
- Tom Yum Pla (Red Snapper)$20.95
Red Snapper: A blend of lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms and tomato.
- Silk N Spice Beef Noodle Soup$18.95Out of stock
Slow-cooked beef, simmered in a rich and savory broth infused with aromatic herbs and spices, served with bean sprout and basil
- Silk N Spice Chicken Noodle Soup$17.95Out of stock
Authentic Thai flavors signature chicken noodle soup served with bean sprout and basil
Veggie n Tofu
- Fresh Vegetable Tofu Soup$8.25+
Mixed vegetables and tofu in clear soup topped with pepper & fried garlic
- Mixed Vegetable Tofu Delight$13.95
Stir-fried mixed vegetables and tofu in brown sauce
- Vegetable Tofu Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried mixed vegetables and tofu fried rice
- Karee Tofu Curry$15.95
Yellow curry with tofu, potatoes, onions and carrots
Chicken & Duck
- Char-Grilled Chicken Pad Thai$15.95
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, red onions, crushed peanuts with grilled marinated chicken.
- Golden Karee Chicken$17.95
Yellow curry with potatoes, onions and carrots
- Northern Delight Khao Soi Chicken$20.95
Northern style dark meat chicken coconut curry with egg noodles
- Duck Delight Curry$26.95
Roasted Duck, asparagus, pineapple, cherry tomatoes in curry sauce (contains shrimp paste).
Beef
Shrimp
- Signature Shrimp Pad Thai$19.95
Rice Noodle, egg, bean sprout, scallions, red onion, crushed peanut with grilled shrimp.
- Tropical Pineapple Curry Shrimp$19.95
shrimp curry paste, pineapple, carrot, kaffir line leave (contains shrimp paste)
- Golden Shrimp Fried Rice$19.95
Shrimp, Egg, onions, scallions, and tomatoes.
Fish
- Thai-Style Red Snapper Delight$22.95
Steamed Red Snapper dressed in house sauce, served with spring mixed greens.
- Tangy Sweet & Sour Red Snapper$22.95
Crispy Red Snapper with sweet and sour sauce, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato, scallion, and asparagus
- Silky Salmon Panang Curry$24.95
Grilled Salmon, asparagus in panang curry sauce. (contains shrimp paste)
- Snapper with Basil Sauce$22.95
Deep-fried crispy red snapper fillet with crispy Thai basil and basil sauce.