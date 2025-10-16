Lunch Special Mon-Fri 11am-3pm
Silk N Spice Cypress
Appetizer
Chicken Crispy Spring Roll (4)
Stuffed with seasoned chicken and vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce$9.95
Vegetable Crispy Spring Roll (4)
Stuffed with seasoned vegetables and glass noodles, served with sweet and sour sauce$8.45
Thai Delight Wings (5)
Choose from flavors: Basil Sauce, Larb, or Sweet and Sour$12.95
Chicken Dumplings Bites (8)
Homemade steamed grounded chicken, pea, carrot, in wonton wrappers. Served with sweet chili vinaigrette soy sauce$9.95
Chicken Satay n Grilled Bread (4)
Thin-sliced, marinated, grilled chicken skewered, served with grilled bread, cucumber salad, and house peanut sauce$11.95
Golden Crisp Crab Puffs (8)
Imitation crab meat combined with cream cheese, wrapped in wonton wrappers, served with sweet and sour sauce$9.95
Crispy Chicken Wonton (8)
Homemade crispy ground chicken, mushroom, cilantro in wonton wrappers, served with sweet and sour sauce$8.95
Golden Crispy Calamari
Tender calamari, perfectly deep-fried to a golden crisp, served with a spicy sweet and sour chili sauce$11.95
Edamame Steamed
Tender, steamed young soy beans tossed in your choice of Thai spicy seasoning or lightly salted for a simple, flavorful snack$6.95
Pan Fried Roti
Golden pan-fried roti served with your choice of savory karee curry sauce or creamy peanut sauce$7.45
Golden Fried Tofu
Deep fried tofu. Served with chopped peanut in sweet and sour sauce$6.95
Golden Corn Cake
Sweet corn, battered and deep-fried; served with cucumber infused sweet and sour sauce.$8.95
SNS Herbal Chicken
Crispy battered chicken served with sriracha and fried basil$9.95
Vegetable Samosa (6)
Golden pastry stuffed with bell peppers, vegetables, and potatoes.$8.95
Silk Fresh Rolls (2)$9.95
Spiced Fish Cakes (5)$9.95
Shrimp Dumpling Bites (8)
Homemade dumplings filled with shrimp, served with house soy dipping sauce$12.95
Salad
Yum Talay
Mixed seafood with lime juice, scallions, onion, tomato, cilantro, lettuce, with an authentic hot and sour Thai sauce.$22.95
Larb Salad Delight
Ground chicken with lime juice, chili, onion, basil, mint, lettuce, roasted rice powder & cilantro.$14.95
Nam Tok Beef Waterfall Salad
Grilled beef red onion, onion, basil, cilantro, roasted rice powder, chili powder in lime sauce.$20.95
Thai Style Papaya Salad
Green papaya, carrot, garlic, tomato, green bean, lettuce and peanut with lime sauce. Served with fried chickens thigh skewers and sticky rice$15.95
Lao Style Papaya Salad
Green papaya, carrot, garlic, tomato, green bean, lettuce with salted crab and budo sauce. Served with fried chickens thigh skewers and sticky rice$16.95
Yum Mama Shrimp
Mama noodles tossed with shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro$14.95
Soup
Beef Noodle Soup
A rich beef broth with tender beef, beef meatballs, tomatoes, yellow onions, and celery, topped with fresh herbs$16.95
Tom Yum
A blend of lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms, tomato, and cilantro.$6.95
Tom Yum Talay (Seafood)
Seafood: Blend of lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms, tomato, and cilantro$22.95
Tom Kha
A blend of coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms, tomato, and cilantro.$7.95
Veggie n Tofu
Mixed Vegetable Tofu Delight
Stir-fried mixed vegetables and tofu in brown sauce$16.45
Siam Garlic Pepper Tofu
Stir-fried carrots, bell peppers, scallions, and onions in a savory garlic and pepper sauce.$16.45
Vegetable Tofu Fried Rice
Stir-fried mixed vegetables and tofu fried rice$16.45
Bangkok Drunken Noodle Tofu
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with basil, tomato, bell pepper, and onion$16.45
Pad See Eew Street Noodle Tofu
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with tofu, egg, broccoli, and carrot$16.45
Karee Tofu Curry
Yellow curry with tofu, potatoes, onions and carrots$17.95
Red Curry Mixed Vegetable Tofu$17.95
Tropical Pineapple Tofu Curry$18.95
Chicken
Silky Chicken (sous vide) Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, red onions, crushed peanuts with sous vide marinated chicken in our signature Pad Thai sauce$18.95
Golden Karee Chicken
Yellow curry with potatoes, onions and carrots$17.95
Siam Red Curry Chicken
Red curry with carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and basil$17.95
Northern Delight Khao Soi Chicken
Northern style dark meat chicken coconut curry with egg noodles$20.95
Bangkok Drunken Noodle Chicken
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with basil, tomato, bell pepper, and onion$16.45
Pad See Eew Street Noodle Chicken
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with chicken, egg, broccoli, and carrot$16.45
Traditional Kua Kai Noodle Chicken
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with chicken, egg, bean sprout, scallion, served with Sriracha$16.45
Homestyle Basil Fried Rice Chicken
Fried rice with chicken, egg, basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion$16.45