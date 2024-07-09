Silk N Spice Silk N Spice
All Day Menu SNS
Appetizer
- Chicken Crispy Spring Roll
Stuffed with seasoned chicken and vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce$8.95
- Vegetable Crispy Spring Roll
Stuffed with seasoned vegetables and glass noodles, served with sweet and sour sauce$8.45
- Thai Delight Wings
Choose from flavors: Basil Sauce, Larb, or Sweet and Sour$11.95
- Chicken Dumplings Bites
Homemade steamed grounded chicken, pea, carrot, in wonton wrappers. Served with sweet chili vinaigrette soy sauce$9.95
- Homestyle Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp, imitation crab, and scallion wrapped in spring roll skin, deep-fried, served with sweet and sour sauce$10.95
- Chicken Satay n Grilled Bread
Thin-sliced, marinated, grilled chicken skewered, served with grilled bread, cucumber salad, and house peanut sauce$11.95
- Golden Crisp Crab Puffs
Imitation crab meat combined with cream cheese, wrapped in wonton wrappers, served with sweet and sour sauce$9.95
- Crispy Chicken Wonton
Homemade crispy ground chicken, mushroom, cilantro in wonton wrappers, served with sweet and sour sauce$8.95
- Crunch Mini Crab
Season crispy mini crab served with sweet and sour sauce$10.95
Salad
- Chicken Rama Salad
Marinated grilled chicken served with spring mix, cucumber, tomato and peanut dressing$17.95
- Yum Talay
Mixed seafood with lime juice, scallions, onion, tomato, cilantro, lettuce, with an authentic hot and sour Thai sauce.$19.95
- Larb Salad Delight
Ground chicken with lime juice, chili, onion, basil, mint, lettuce, roasted rice powder & cilantro.$14.95
- Nam Tok Beef Waterfall Salad
Grilled beef red onion, onion, basil, cilantro, roasted rice powder, chili powder in lime sauce.$20.95
Soup
- Tom Kha Gai (Chicken)
Chicken: A blend of coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms, tomato, and cilantro.$7.95
- Tom Yum Goong (Shrimp)
Shrimp: A blend of lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms, tomato, and cilantro.$9.95
- Tom Yum Talay (Seafood)
Seafood: Blend of lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms, tomato, and cilantro$22.95
- Tom Yum Pla (Red Snapper)
Red Snapper: A blend of lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms, tomato, and cilantro.$20.95
Chicken & Duck
- Silky Chicken Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, red onions, crushed peanuts with sous vide marinated chicken in our signature Pad Thai sauce$15.95
- Golden Karee Chicken
Yellow curry with potatoes, onions and carrots$17.95
- Northern Delight Khao Soi Chicken
Northern style dark meat chicken coconut curry with egg noodles$20.95
- Duck Delight Curry
Roasted duck, asparagus, pineapple, cherry tomatoes, carrot, bell pepper and basil in curry sauce (contains shrimp paste)$26.95
- Signature Shrimp Pad Thai
Rice Noodle, egg, bean sprout, scallions, red onion, crushed peanut with grilled shrimp.$19.95
- Tropical Pineapple Curry Shrimp
shrimp curry paste, pineapple, carrot, kaffir line leave (contains shrimp paste)$19.95
- Golden Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, Egg, onions, scallions, and tomatoes.$19.95
- Thai-Style Red Snapper Delight
Steamed Red Snapper dressed in house sauce with white onion, tomato, red onion and cilantro.$22.95
- Tangy Sweet & Sour Red Snapper
Crispy Red Snapper with sweet and sour sauce, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato, scallion, and asparagus$22.95
- Silky Salmon Panang Curry
Grilled Salmon, asparagus in panang curry sauce. (contains shrimp paste)$24.95
- Snapper with Basil Sauce
Deep-fried crispy red snapper fillet with bell pepper, crispy Thai basil and basil sauce.$22.95
