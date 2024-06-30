Happy Hour
✨ Join us for Happy Hour ✨
Everyday happiness from 3 to 7pm
Enjoy special cocktails, beer, wine, and appetizers at an exclusive deal. 🍸 (dine-in only)
Special Cocktails
- Mimosa
- Highball
- Andaman Sunset
- Tom Collon
- French 75
- Espresso Martini
Deals
Enjoy local and imported beer and wine at $2 off
Special Price
Appetizers
- Chicken Crispy Spring Roll
- Vegetable Crispy Spring Roll
- Thai Delight Wings
- Chicken Dumpling Bites
- Golden Crisp Crab Puff
- Crispy Chicken Wonton
- Crunchy Mini Crab