  • Happy Hour


    ✨ Join us for Happy Hour ✨

    Everyday happiness from 3 to 7pm

    Enjoy special cocktails, beer, wine, and appetizers at an exclusive deal. 🍸  (dine-in only)


    Special Cocktails

    - Mimosa

    - Highball

    - Andaman Sunset

    - Tom Collon

    - French 75

    - Espresso Martini

    Deals

    Enjoy local and imported beer and wine at $2 off

    Special Price

    Appetizers

    - Chicken Crispy Spring Roll

    - Vegetable Crispy Spring Roll

    - Thai Delight Wings

    - Chicken Dumpling Bites

    - Golden Crisp Crab Puff

    - Crispy Chicken Wonton

    - Crunchy Mini Crab