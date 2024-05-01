WE ARE OPEN 🎉
Silk and Spice
The Taste of Thailand in Cypress
Experience the allure of Thailand at Silk n Spice, Cypress, Texas, where we’re not just serving meals—we’re delivering memories. Immerse yourself in a culinary sanctuary where the essence of Thai spices meets the silkiness of well-crafted cuisine.
Fresh Flavors Await
Dive into the freshness with our carefully curated seafood selections.
Crafted with Passion
Every dish is a masterpiece, created with dedication to authenticity and taste.
Mixology Meets Tradition
Experience the fusion of classic Thai flavors with our innovative drink creations.
See What We're Cooking Up
Sign up for rewards
By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.