Thai Lunch Set


Monday - Friday 11am - 3pm

Thai Lunch Set starting at $13.95.

Served with Crispy Spring Roll, Salad, Soup, Fruit and Dessert of the day


*Online ordering available only during Lunch Set Hour

Step 1: Select your Dish

- Thai Herbal Basil

- Siam Garlic Pepper

- Mix Vegetable Delight

- Broccoli Bliss

- Golden Thai Fried Rice

- Homestyle Basil Fried Rice

- SNS Herbal Chicken Fried Rice

- Signature Pad Thai

- Pad See Eew Street Noodle

- Bangkok Drunken Noodle

- Kua Kai Noodle

- Siam Red Curry

- Karee Curry

Step 2: Choose your protein

- Chicken

- Tofu

- Vegetable

- Beef (+$2)

- Shrimp (+$2)

Step 3: Place your order

Call us at (281) 758-5033

or place your order online.

(11am - 3pm)

