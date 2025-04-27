Thai Lunch Set
Monday - Friday 11am - 3pm
Thai Lunch Set starting at $13.95.
Served with Crispy Spring Roll, Salad, Soup, Fruit and Dessert of the day
*Online ordering available only during Lunch Set Hour
Step 1: Select your Dish
- Thai Herbal Basil
- Siam Garlic Pepper
- Mix Vegetable Delight
- Broccoli Bliss
- Golden Thai Fried Rice
- Homestyle Basil Fried Rice
- SNS Herbal Chicken Fried Rice
- Signature Pad Thai
- Pad See Eew Street Noodle
- Bangkok Drunken Noodle
- Kua Kai Noodle
- Siam Red Curry
- Karee Curry
Step 2: Choose your protein
- Chicken
- Tofu
- Vegetable
- Beef (+$2)
- Shrimp (+$2)
Step 3: Place your order
Call us at (281) 758-5033
or place your order online.
(11am - 3pm)