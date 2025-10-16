🎶 Live Music Every Friday & Saturday 6:30-8:30pm
Happy Hour Everyday from 3-7pm
Lunch Special Mon-Fri 11am-3pm
  • Home
  • /
  • Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$0

1
A rich beef broth with tender beef, beef meatballs, tomatoes, yellow onions, and celery, topped with fresh herbs