🎶 Live Music Every Friday & Saturday 6:30-8:30pm
Happy Hour Everyday from 3-7pm
Lunch Special Mon-Fri 11am-3pm
  • Home
  • /
  • Chicken Dumplings Bites (8)

Chicken Dumplings Bites (8)

$0

1
Homemade steamed grounded chicken, pea, carrot, in wonton wrappers. Served with sweet chili vinaigrette soy sauce