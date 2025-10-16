Skip to Main content
🎶 Live Music Every Friday & Saturday 6:30-8:30pm
Happy Hour Everyday from 3-7pm
Lunch Special Mon-Fri 11am-3pm
Silk N Spice
0
Order Now
Home
/
Pan Fried Roti
Pan Fried Roti
$0
Roti Sauce Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Golden pan-fried roti served with your choice of savory karee curry sauce or creamy peanut sauce
Silk N Spice Location and Hours
(281) 758-5033
24330 US-290 ste. 400, Cypress, TX 77429
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement