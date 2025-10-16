🎶 Live Music Every Friday & Saturday 6:30-8:30pm
Happy Hour Everyday from 3-7pm
Lunch Special Mon-Fri 11am-3pm
  • Home
  • /
  • PT Chicken Crispy Spring Roll (25pcs)

PT Chicken Crispy Spring Roll (25pcs)

$0

1
Stuffed with seasoned chicken and vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce