🎶 Live Music Every Friday & Saturday 6:30-8:30pm
Happy Hour Everyday from 3-7pm
Lunch Special Mon-Fri 11am-3pm
  • Home
  • /
  • PT Pan Fried Roti (4)

PT Pan Fried Roti (4)

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
1
Golden pan-fried roti served with your choice of savory karee curry sauce or creamy peanut sauce