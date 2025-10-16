🎶 Live Music Every Friday & Saturday 6:30-8:30pm
Happy Hour Everyday from 3-7pm
Lunch Special Mon-Fri 11am-3pm
  • Home
  • /
  • Silky Salmon Panang Curry

Silky Salmon Panang Curry

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
1
Grilled Salmon, asparagus in panang curry sauce. (contains shrimp paste)