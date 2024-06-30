Image

Wild. Sustainable. Delicious.

We tantalize diners' palates with a meticulously curated menu that showcases locally sourced, seasonal ingredients transformed into culinary masterpieces that pay homage to both the region's agricultural bounty and culinary innovation.

View Menu

  • Top Picks


    Our meticulously prepared menu, built from sustainably sourced ingredients by a diverse team of talented artisans, is guaranteed to satisfy. Prepare yourself for a meal you’ll never forget.

  • Image

    Aged Steaks

    Our beef undergoes a controlled aging process, intensifying its flavor and tenderness, resulting in a rich, savory dining experience.

  • Image

    Raw Bar

    Our raw bar is a seafood lover's paradise, offering a sumptuous selection of fresh oysters, clams, and other ocean delights.

  • Image

    Cocktails

    Our craft cocktails combine premium spirits, artisanal ingredients, and creative mixology to deliver a symphony of flavors.