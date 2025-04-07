Lunch Special Mon-Fri 11am-3pm
Silk N Spice Cypress
All Day Menu SNS
Appetizer
Chicken Crispy Spring Roll (4)
Stuffed with seasoned chicken and vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce$9.95
Vegetable Crispy Spring Roll (4)
Stuffed with seasoned vegetables and glass noodles, served with sweet and sour sauce$8.45
Thai Delight Wings (5)
Choose from flavors: Basil Sauce, Larb, or Sweet and Sour$12.95
Chicken Dumplings Bites (8)
Homemade steamed grounded chicken, pea, carrot, in wonton wrappers. Served with sweet chili vinaigrette soy sauce$9.95
Homestyle Shrimp Rolls (4)
Shrimp, imitation crab, and scallion wrapped in spring roll skin, deep-fried, served with sweet and sour sauce$10.95
Chicken Satay n Grilled Bread (4)
Thin-sliced, marinated, grilled chicken skewered, served with grilled bread, cucumber salad, and house peanut sauce$11.95
Golden Crisp Crab Puffs (8)
Imitation crab meat combined with cream cheese, wrapped in wonton wrappers, served with sweet and sour sauce$9.95
Crispy Chicken Wonton (8)
Homemade crispy ground chicken, mushroom, cilantro in wonton wrappers, served with sweet and sour sauce$8.95
Crunch Mini Crab
Season crispy mini crab served with sweet and sour sauce$10.95
Golden Crispy Calamari
Tender calamari, perfectly deep-fried to a golden crisp, served with a spicy sweet and sour chili sauce$11.95
Pan Fried Roti
Golden pan-fried roti served with your choice of savory karee curry sauce or creamy peanut sauce$6.95
Edamame Steamed
Tender, steamed young soy beans tossed in your choice of Thai spicy seasoning or lightly salted for a simple, flavorful snack$6.95
Golden Fried Tofu
Deep fried tofu. Served with chopped peanut in sweet and sour sauce$6.95
Golden Corn Cake
Sweet corn, battered and deep-fried; served with cucumber infused sweet and sour sauce.$8.95
SNS Herbal Chicken
Crispy battered chicken served with sriracha and fried basil$9.95
Salad
Yum Talay
Mixed seafood with lime juice, scallions, onion, tomato, cilantro, lettuce, with an authentic hot and sour Thai sauce.$22.95
Larb Salad Delight
Ground chicken with lime juice, chili, onion, basil, mint, lettuce, roasted rice powder & cilantro.$14.95
Nam Tok Beef Waterfall Salad
Grilled beef red onion, onion, basil, cilantro, roasted rice powder, chili powder in lime sauce.$20.95
Thai Style Papaya Salad
Green papaya, dried shrimp, carrot, garlic, tomato, green bean, lettuce and peanut with lime sauce. Served with fried chickens thigh skewers and sticky rice$15.95
Lao Style Papaya Salad
Green papaya, carrot, garlic, tomato, green bean, lettuce with salted crab and budo sauce. Served with fried chickens thigh skewers and sticky rice$16.95
Soup
Tom Kha Gai (Chicken)
Chicken: A blend of coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms, tomato, and cilantro.$7.95
Tom Yum Goong (Shrimp)
Shrimp: A blend of lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms, tomato, and cilantro.$9.95
Tom Yum Talay (Seafood)
Seafood: Blend of lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and chili shrimp paste with mushrooms, tomato, and cilantro$22.95
Veggie n Tofu
Mixed Vegetable Tofu Delight
Stir-fried mixed vegetables and tofu in brown sauce$15.95
Siam Garlic Pepper Tofu
Stir-fried carrots, bell peppers, scallions, and onions in a savory garlic and pepper sauce.$15.95
Vegetable Tofu Fried Rice
Stir-fried mixed vegetables and tofu fried rice$15.95
Bangkok Drunken Noodle Tofu
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with basil, tomato, bell pepper, and onion$15.95
Pad See Eew Street Noodle Tofu
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with tofu, egg, broccoli, and carrot$15.95
Karee Tofu Curry
Yellow curry with tofu, potatoes, onions and carrots$16.95
Mixed Vegetable Tofu Red Curry$16.95
Tropical Pineapple Tofu Curry$17.95
Chicken & Duck
Silky Chicken Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, red onions, crushed peanuts with sous vide marinated chicken in our signature Pad Thai sauce$17.95
Golden Karee Chicken
Yellow curry with potatoes, onions and carrots$17.95
Siam Red Curry Chicken
Red curry with carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and basil$17.95
Northern Delight Khao Soi Chicken
Northern style dark meat chicken coconut curry with egg noodles$20.95
Bangkok Drunken Noodle Chicken
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with basil, tomato, bell pepper, and onion$16.45
Pad See Eew Street Noodle Chicken
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with chicken, egg, broccoli, and carrot$16.45
Traditional Kua Kai Noodle Chicken
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with chicken, egg, bean sprout, scallion, served with Sriracha$16.45
Homestyle Basil Fried Rice Chicken
Fried rice with chicken, egg, basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion$16.45
SNS Herbal Chicken Fried Rice
SNS fried rice with sriracha, topped with crispy battered chicken and fried basil$18.95
Thai Herbal Basil Chicken
Stir-fried basil with green beans, sweet onions, and bell peppers (Choice ground chicken or sliced chicken)$16.45
Siam Garlic Pepper Chicken
Stir-fried carrots, bell peppers, scallions, and onions in a savory garlic and pepper sauce.$16.45
Khao Man Gai (Chicken Rice)
Tender poached chicken served over fragrant jasmine rice, accompanied by a flavorful garlic sauce and a comforting bowl of savory soup.$19.95
Duck Delight Curry
Roasted duck, asparagus, pineapple, cherry tomatoes, carrot, bell pepper and basil in curry sauce (contains shrimp paste)$27.95
Beef
Savory Massaman Beef
Coconut curry with red chili paste, peanut, potato, and carrot. Served with Roti. (contains shrimp paste)$22.95
Spicy Panang Beef Curry
Coconut curry with red chili paste, broccoli, bell pepper, green bean, and carrot. (contains shrimp paste)$21.95
Siam Red Curry Beef
Red curry with carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and basil$21.95
Bangkok Drunken Noodle Beef
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with basil, tomato, bell pepper, and onion$20.95
Beef Broccoli Bliss
Sautéed broccoli and carrot in savory gravy sauce top with fried garlic$20.95
Shrimp
Signature Shrimp Pad Thai
Rice Noodle, egg, bean sprout, scallions, red onion, crushed peanut with grilled shrimp.$20.95
Tropical Pineapple Curry Shrimp
shrimp curry paste, pineapple, carrot, kaffir line leave (contains shrimp paste)$20.95
Golden Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, Egg, onions, scallions, and tomatoes.$20.95
Pad See Eew Street Noodle Shrimp
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with shrimp, egg, broccoli, and carrot$20.95
Shrimp Broccoli Bliss
Sautéed broccoli and carrot in savory gravy sauce top with fried garlic$20.95
Paradise Fried Rice
A flavorful fried rice with shrimp, chicken, chicken sausage, curry powder, turmeric powder, tomatoes, yellow onions, pineapple, and green onions, all stir-fried with our signature fried rice sauce$18.95
Fish
Thai-Style Red Snapper Delight
Steamed Red Snapper dressed in house sauce with white onion, tomato, red onion and cilantro.$22.95
Tangy Sweet & Sour Red Snapper
Crispy Red Snapper with sweet and sour sauce, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato, scallion, and asparagus$22.95
Silky Salmon Panang Curry
Grilled Salmon, asparagus in panang curry sauce. (contains shrimp paste)$24.95
Snapper with Basil Sauce
Deep-fried crispy red snapper fillet with bell pepper, crispy Thai basil and basil sauce.$22.95
Gluten Free
GF Home Style Basil Fried Rice Chicken
Fried rice with chicken, egg, basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion$16.95
GF Thai Herbal Basil Chicken
Stir-fried basil with green beans, sweet onions, and bell peppers (Choice ground chicken or sliced chicken)$16.95
GF Siam Garlic Pepper Chicken
Stir-fried carrots, bell peppers, scallions, and onions in a savory garlic and pepper sauce.$16.95
GF Golden Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, Egg, onions, scallions, and tomatoes.$21.45
GF Shrimp Broccoli Bliss
Sautéed broccoli and carrot in savory gravy sauce top with fried garlic$21.45
GF Vegetable Tofu Fried Rice
Stir-fried mixed vegetables and tofu fried rice$16.45
GF Mixed Vegetable Tofu Delight
Stir-fried mixed vegetables and tofu in brown sauce$16.45
GF Beef Broccoli Bliss
Sautéed broccoli and carrot in savory gravy sauce top with fried garlic$21.45
Kid's Menu
Sides
Alcoholic Beverages
White Wine
Red Wine
Beer
Sake
Hana White Peach 375ml$14.50
Hana Fuji Apple 375ml$14.50
Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo Sake 300ml$13.50
Sho Chiku Bai Daiginjo Nigori Sake Unfiltered (300 mL)$13.50
Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Nigori Sake Unfiltered 375ml$13.50
Sho Chiki Bai Junmai Daiginjo Sake Rei (300ML)$14.00
Yuki Strawberry Nigori Sake 375ml$19.50
Yuki Lychee Nigori Sake 375ml$19.50
Party Tray
Party Tray Appetizer
PT Chicken Crispy Spring Roll (25pcs)
Stuffed with seasoned chicken and vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce$35.00
PT Vegetable Crispy Spring Roll (25pcs)
Stuffed with seasoned vegetables and glass noodles, served with sweet and sour sauce$30.00
PT Thai Delight Wings (25pcs)
Choose from flavors: Basil Sauce, Larb, or Sweet and Sour$40.00
PT Homestyle Shrimp Rolls (25pcs)
Shrimp, imitation crab, and scallion wrapped in spring roll skin, deep-fried, served with sweet and sour sauce$38.00
PT Chicken Satay n Grilled Bread (25pcs)
Thin-sliced, marinated, grilled chicken skewered, served with grilled bread, cucumber salad, and house peanut sauce$40.00
PT Golden Crisp Crab Puffs (45pcs)
Imitation crab meat combined with cream cheese, wrapped in wonton wrappers, served with sweet and sour sauce$40.00
PT Crispy Chicken Wonton (40pcs)
Homemade crispy ground chicken, mushroom, cilantro in wonton wrappers, served with sweet and sour sauce$30.00
PT Golden Crispy Calamari (5)
Tender calamari, perfectly deep-fried to a golden crisp, served with a spicy sweet and sour chili sauce$40.00
PT Pan Fried Roti (4)
Golden pan-fried roti served with your choice of savory karee curry sauce or creamy peanut sauce$25.00
PT Edamame Steamed (7)
Tender, steamed young soy beans tossed in your choice of Thai spicy seasoning or lightly salted for a simple, flavorful snack$25.00
PT Golden Fried Tofu (5)
Deep fried tofu. Served with chopped peanut in sweet and sour sauce$35.00
PT Golden Corn Cake (7)
Sweet corn, battered and deep-fried; served with cucumber infused sweet and sour sauce.$35.00
Party Tray Salad
PT Yum Talay
Mixed seafood with lime juice, scallions, onion, tomato, cilantro, lettuce, with an authentic hot and sour Thai sauce.$75.00
PT Larb Salad Delight
Ground chicken with lime juice, chili, onion, basil, mint, lettuce, roasted rice powder & cilantro.$45.00
PT Nam Took Beef Waterfall Salad
Grilled beef red onion, onion, basil, cilantro, roasted rice powder, chili powder in lime sauce.$60.00
PT Thai Style Papaya Salad$60.00
PT Lao Style Papaya Salad$60.00
Party Tray Entree
PT Mixed Vegetable$55.00
PT Thai Herbal Basil
Stir-fried basil with green beans, sweet onions, and bell peppers$55.00
PT Siam Garlic Pepper
Stir-fried carrots, bell peppers, scallions, and onions in a savory garlic and pepper sauce.$55.00
PT Broccoli Bliss
Sautéed broccoli and carrot in savory gravy sauce top with fried garlic$55.00
PT Bangkok Drunken Noodle
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with basil, tomato, bell pepper, and onion$55.00
PT Pad Thai Noodle
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, red onions, crushed peanuts in our signature Pad Thai sauce *Chicken option: sous vide$55.00
PT Pad See Ew Street Noodle
Stir-fried wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, and carrot$55.00
PT Traditional Kua Kai Noodle
Stir-fried wide rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, scallion, served with Sriracha$55.00
PT Home Style Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with, egg, basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion$55.00
PT Thai Style Fried Rice$55.00
PT Supreme Crab Fried Rice
Fried Rice with jumbo lump crab meat, green onion and egg$90.00
PT Siam Red Curry
Red curry with carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and basil$65.00
PT Karee Curry
Yellow curry with potatoes, onions and carrots$65.00
PT Tropical Pineapple Curry
curry paste, pineapple, carrot, kaffir line leave (contains shrimp paste)$65.00
PT Thai-Style Red Snapper Delight
Steamed Red Snapper dressed in house sauce with white onion, tomato, red onion and cilantro.$75.00
PT Tangy Sweet & Sour Red Snapper
Crispy Red Snapper with sweet and sour sauce, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato, scallion, and asparagus$75.00
PT Red Snapper with Basil Sauce
Deep-fried crispy red snapper fillet with bell pepper, crispy Thai basil and basil sauce.$75.00
Party Tray Sides
Party Tray Dessert
Party Tray Drinks
